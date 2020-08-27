Regent Group chairman Shahed indicted in arms case

Prothom Alo English Desk
Regent Group chairman Md Shahed alias Shahed Karim was arrested by the elite force on 15 July.
Photo courtesy: RAB

A Dhaka court on Thursday framed charges against Regent Group chairman Mohammad Shahed Karim in an arms case, UNB reports.

Dhaka metropolitan session judge KM Imrul Kaysh fixed 10 September to start the formal trial with the deposition of witnesses..

On 19 August, a tribunal in Dhaka took the charges against Mohammad Shahed into cognizance and fixed 27 August for hearing on charge framing in an arms case.

DB Inspector Md Sairul Islam, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on 30 July.

The arm case was filed with Uttara West Police Station.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Shahed from a bordering area of Satkhira on 15 July.

RAB members also recovered a firearm and some bullets from his possession.

Law enforcers raided Mirpur and Uttara branches of Regent Hospital on 6 July on charge of issuing fake COVID-19 certificates and charging the admitted patients exorbitant fees.

The Regent Group head office along with both the hospitals was sealed off and 16 people, including the chairman, were sued on charge of issuing fake coronavirus test reports.

