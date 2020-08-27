Regent Group chairman Shahed indicted in arms case

DB Inspector Md Sairul Islam, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on 30 July.

The arm case was filed with Uttara West Police Station.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Shahed from a bordering area of Satkhira on 15 July.

RAB members also recovered a firearm and some bullets from his possession.