Regent Group chairman Shahed on 4-day remand

A Chattogram court on Sunday placed chairman of Regent Group Md Shahed alias Shahed Karim on a four-day remand in a case filed over embezzling Tk 9.1 million, reports UNB.
Chattogram metropolitan magistrate court judge Shafi Uddin passed the order when police produced him before the court seeking a 10-day remand.
He was taken to Chattogram Central Jail on Saturday afternoon.
Mega Motors- a Chattogram-based importer of motor parts - filed the case at Double Mooring police station in the city on 13 July.
According to the case statement, Shahed misappropriated Tk 9.1 million from Mega Motors through deception.
On 28 September, a Dhaka court sentenced him to life imprisonment in an arms case.
RAB arrested Shahed from the bordering area of Satkhira on 15 July. They also recovered a pistol, some bullets and foreign currencies from his possession.
Law enforcers raided Mirpur and Uttara branches of Regent Hospital on 6 July on charge of issuing fake COVID-19 certificates and charging the admitted patients exorbitant fees.
The Regent Group head office and both hospitals were sealed off and 16 people, including Shahed, were sued on charge of issuing fake coronavirus test reports.