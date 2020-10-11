Regent Group chairman Shahed on 4-day remand

RAB arrested Shahed from the bordering area of Satkhira on 15 July. They also recovered a pistol, some bullets and foreign currencies from his possession.



Law enforcers raided Mirpur and Uttara branches of Regent Hospital on 6 July on charge of issuing fake COVID-19 certificates and charging the admitted patients exorbitant fees.



The Regent Group head office and both hospitals were sealed off and 16 people, including Shahed, were sued on charge of issuing fake coronavirus test reports.





