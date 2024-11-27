Lawyer killed in Chattogram
6 identified from CCTV footage: Chief Adviser’s Office
Six suspects were identified analysing CCTV footage in connection with the killing of assistant public prosecutor (APP) in Chattogram, Saiful Islam, revealed a Facebook post of the Chief Adviser’s Office on Wednesday.
The post further said, the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) detained at least six people suspected to be involved in the murder. They have been identified from CCTV footage.
CMP detained 21 persons for their alleged involvement in the vandalism and carrying out attacks on the law enforcement members during the clash on Tuesday. Six members of the Awami League and its banned student wing Chhatra League have been arrested with crude bomb (cocktails) in the port city, it added.
On Tuesday afternoon, lawyer Saiful Islam was hacked to death in the Rangam Cinema Hall area during a clash between law enforcement members and lawyers. He was an assistant public prosecutor.
Chattogram district lawyers association president Nazim Uddin told Prothom Alo that the agitators hacked the lawyer to death.
Various political parties and organisations demanded a trial of the incident. At the same time, people have been urged to remain calm and cautious.
Interim Government Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus condemned the killing of the lawyer and ordered a proper investigation and trial of the murder.
Meanwhile, the CMP informed the media that they detained 30 persons for their alleged involvement in the murder and carrying out attacks on the law enforcement members near a Chattogram court.
Joint forces conducted the raid and detained the people from Kotwali area in the port city Tuesday night.
CMP additional deputy commissioner (Media) Kazi Md Tarek Aziz confirmed Prothom Alo on Wednesday morning about the detention.
He said they have been crosschecking information regarding the 30 people and taking preparations to file cases in connection with the murder of the lawyer and attacking the law enforcement agency members.