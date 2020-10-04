Rifat killing: Death reference at High Court

The death reference in Rifat Sharif killing case reached the High Court Division on Sunday.

High Court special officer Mohammad Saifur Rahman said it has been sent to the bench concerned.

On 30 September, Rifat Sharif’s wife Ayesha Siddika Minni and five others were sentenced to death over his killing in Barguna in broad daylight last year.

District and sessions judge Md Asaduzzaman delivered the verdict.

Death reference is sent to the High Court for approval of the death penalty of the convicts.