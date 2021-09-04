Rifat murder: Accused Musa Bond arrested

Musa will be shown arrested in Rifat murder case and four other cases as an arrest warrant was issued against him already during the trial of the case, the police official added.

After the murder incident Musa fled to India and remained fugitive during the period of trial, said the OC.

Musa was a close ally of Ahmed alias Nayon Bond, the main accused in the murder case who was killed in an alleged gunfight with police on 2 July.