Rifat Sharif murder: Court awards imprisonment to 11 juveniles

A Barguna court on Tuesday delivered its verdict against 14 juveniles accused in the much-talked-about Rifat Sharif murder case. Eleven of them were sentenced to different terms of imprisonment while three got acquittal as they were found innocent.
Six of the 11 juveniles were awarded 10 years imprisonment, four were handed five years imprisonment while one was sentenced to three years of imprisonment.
Judge Hafizur Rahman of Barguna Children’s Court pronounced the verdict around 2:30pm today in presence of all of the accused.
Earlier, on 30 September, the court of district and sessions judge Md Asaduzzaman gave its verdict against 10 adult accused in the case. The court sentenced Minni and five others to death for killing Rifat Sharif and acquitted four.
The five other convicts are -- Rakibul Hasan Rifat Farazi, Al Kaiyum alias Akon, Hasan, Mohaiminul Islam Sifat and Hridoy.
The main accused, Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond, was killed in what police called a gunfight with them on 2 July that year
Rifat, 22, was hacked to death in broad daylight near the main gate of Barguna Government College on 26 June last year. Rifat’s father filed a murder case with Barguna police station against 12 on the following day.
Victim Rifat’s wife, Minni, was initially named as the main witness but was later arrested on 16 July, and made an accused in the case.
On 1 September that year, police submitted two separate charge sheets to the court against 24 accused adults and juveniles.
On 8 January this year, Barguna Children’s Court judge Md Hafizur Rahman framed charges against 14 juvenile accused. The deposition of 74 witnesses against the juvenile accused had begun on 13 January and ended on 14 October.