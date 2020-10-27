Rifat Sharif murder: Court awards imprisonment to 11 juveniles

A Barguna court on Tuesday delivered its verdict against 14 juveniles accused in the much-talked-about Rifat Sharif murder case. Eleven of them were sentenced to different terms of imprisonment while three got acquittal as they were found innocent.

Six of the 11 juveniles were awarded 10 years imprisonment, four were handed five years imprisonment while one was sentenced to three years of imprisonment.

Judge Hafizur Rahman of Barguna Children’s Court pronounced the verdict around 2:30pm today in presence of all of the accused.