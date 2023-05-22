Singer Noble granted bail in fraud case

Earlier in the morning, Noble was produced before the CMM court after being questioned in custody for a day. The plaintiff of the case appeared in the court and said he has no objection to grant bail to the singer as he has already received Tk 100,000 from the accused. Following a hearing of both parties, the court granted Noble bail on a bond of Tk 1000.

A certain Safayet Islam filed a case at Motijheel police station on 16 May, claiming he paid Tk 172,000 to singer Noble to perform at a cultural event at Bhedarganj in Shariatpur. But the singer didn't turn up at the show.

The detective branch of DMP arrested Noble on 20 May. Later the court granted police one day remand to interrogate him in custody.