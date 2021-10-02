Crime and Law

RingID director Saiful on 2-day remand

Prothom Alo English Desk
A court Saturday placed controversial social media platform ringID director Saiful Islam on a two-day remand in a case filed against him with Vatara police station under the Digital Security Act, reports BSS.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chowdhury passed the order as police produced Saiful before the court and CID sub-inspector as well as the investigating officer Sohel Rana pleaded for a five-day remand in the case.

Following that, the court placed him on a two-day remand. Earlier on 30 September, a case was filed against 15 persons including Saiful Islam with Vatara thana under the Digital Security Act for embezzling money through ringID platform.

Law enforcers arrested Saiful Islam from city's Gulshan area on 1 October.

