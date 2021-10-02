RingID director Saiful on 2-day remand

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chowdhury passed the order as police produced Saiful before the court and CID sub-inspector as well as the investigating officer Sohel Rana pleaded for a five-day remand in the case.
Following that, the court placed him on a two-day remand. Earlier on 30 September, a case was filed against 15 persons including Saiful Islam with Vatara thana under the Digital Security Act for embezzling money through ringID platform.
Law enforcers arrested Saiful Islam from city's Gulshan area on 1 October.