A female leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was arrested for her alleged involvement in cattle lifting in Dhamrai of Savar early Wednesday, reports UNB.

She was identified as Babli Akter, student affairs secretary of Dhaka-North BCL. She is a third year student of the Department of Social Work of Savar Government College.

Police arrested Babli after conducting a drive in Nayabari area during the early hours, said Atiqur Rahman, inspector (Investigation) of Dhamrai police station.