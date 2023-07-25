Jubo League leader’s wrist cut off in Natore, 4 arrested

At least four Awami League activists were arrested in a case filed over cutting off the wrist of a Jubo League leader in Natore municipality on Monday night, reports UNB.

The arrestees are Rumon, Nashir, Obaidul and Mohsin of the area.

Nashim Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Natore Sadar police station, said they have arrested four people in connection with the incident.