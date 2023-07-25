Jubo League leader’s wrist cut off in Natore, 4 arrested

At least four Awami League activists were arrested in a case filed over cutting off the wrist of a Jubo League leader in Natore municipality on Monday night, reports UNB.
The arrestees are Rumon, Nashir, Obaidul and Mohsin of the area.
Nashim Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Natore Sadar police station, said they have arrested four people in connection with the incident.
Earlier on Sunday night, some miscreants attacked Mithun Ali, general secretary of Jubo League’s Natore municipality unit, and severed his right wrist, over previous enmity.
Later, Mithun's brother Sawpno filed a case against 30 people including district Awami League general secretary Shariful Islam Ramjan, joint secretary Mortoza Bablu and president of AL’s Natore municipality unit.