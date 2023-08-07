Sagar-Runi murder: Submission of investigation report deferred for 100th time

Submission of the investigation report in the murder case of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi was fixed for today, Monday.
But Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) didn't submit it to the court.
With this, the deadline for submission of the investigation report in the case was deferred for the 100th time.
A Dhaka court on Monday fixed 11 September for submission of the report.
Rashedul Alam, magistrate of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court, fixed the date.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police crime and information department sub-inspector Alamgir Hossain speaking to Prothom Alo, said RAB has not submitted any progress report. The investigation officer was not present in the court.
On 11 February 2012, Maasranga Television news editor Sagar Sarowar and his wife ATN Bangla senior reporter Meherun Runi were killed at their rented apartment in the city's West Rajabazar area.
Runi's brother Nousher Alam filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station in connection with the murder. Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station first carried out an investigation in the case. After four days, the responsibility of the investigation was transferred to the detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
62 days after receiving responsibility for the investigation, DB admitted its failure to the High Court on 18 April 2012. Later, the court ordered RAB to investigate the case. Since then RAB has been investigating it.