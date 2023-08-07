Sagar-Runi murder: Submission of investigation report deferred for 100th time

Submission of the investigation report in the murder case of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi was fixed for today, Monday.

But Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) didn't submit it to the court.

With this, the deadline for submission of the investigation report in the case was deferred for the 100th time.

A Dhaka court on Monday fixed 11 September for submission of the report.

Rashedul Alam, magistrate of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court, fixed the date.