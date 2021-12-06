Crime

Rohingya man who fled police custody arrested again

A Rohingya man, who had escaped from police custody at Chattogram court building, was arrested again from Ledapara Rohingya camp at Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar district early Monday, reports UNB.

Nezam Uddin, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said fugitive Abul Kalam, was arrested while conducting a drive at Ledapara Rohingya camp in Teknaf in the early hours Monday.

He said a police team has been sent to Teknaf for bringing Abul Kalam back to Kotwali Police Station in Chattogram.

Meanwhile, one sub-inspector named Mitu Khanam and and two constables named Shahadat Hossain and Nazrul Islam were suspended on Sunday for negligence in duty. All three were working in Kotwali Police Station.

A probe committee headed by additional deputy commissioner (ADC) was also formed on Sunday night, said a senior police official.

Kalam had fled the scene while being produced in court along with other accused on Sunday afternoon.

Kalam was arrested along with 1,050 pieces of Yaba from the Station Road area in the port city and was handed over to Kotwali police station on Sunday morning.

