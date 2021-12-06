Rohingya man who fled police custody arrested again

He said a police team has been sent to Teknaf for bringing Abul Kalam back to Kotwali Police Station in Chattogram.
Meanwhile, one sub-inspector named Mitu Khanam and and two constables named Shahadat Hossain and Nazrul Islam were suspended on Sunday for negligence in duty. All three were working in Kotwali Police Station.
A probe committee headed by additional deputy commissioner (ADC) was also formed on Sunday night, said a senior police official.
Kalam had fled the scene while being produced in court along with other accused on Sunday afternoon.
Kalam was arrested along with 1,050 pieces of Yaba from the Station Road area in the port city and was handed over to Kotwali police station on Sunday morning.