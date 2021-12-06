Rohingya man who fled police custody arrested again

A Rohingya man, who had escaped from police custody at Chattogram court building, was arrested again from Ledapara Rohingya camp at Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar district early Monday, reports UNB.

Nezam Uddin, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said fugitive Abul Kalam, was arrested while conducting a drive at Ledapara Rohingya camp in Teknaf in the early hours Monday.