Abantika’s suicide: JnU proctor Deen Islam released on bail
Jagannath University's (JnU) released assistant proctor Deen Islam, who was arrested in connection with student Abantika’s suicide, walked out of jail on bail on Wednesday.
However, another accused, Abantika’s classmate Amman Siddiqui, is still behind the bar.
Deen Islam walked out of Cumilla jail on Wednesday afternoon, officer-in-charge (OC) of Cumilla Kotwali police station Md. Feroz Hossain confirmed.
Feroz Hossain said Deen Islam was released on bail Wednesday on the order of the High Court.
Family members of Deen Islam received him at the jail gate after his release, he said.
Earlier on 16 March, police arrested the two accused following the death of Fairuz Abantika who committed suicide the previous day.