RU female student ‘kills self’

A female student of Rajshahi University (RU) reportedly killed herself at her rented mess in the city on early Sunday, reports UNB.

Mobashshira Tahsin Ira, a third-year student of the law department, hanged herself from a ceiling fan, Motihar police station sub-inspector (SI) Imran Hasan said.

When contacted law department chairman professor Hasibul Alam Prodhan said Ira, from Kendua upazila of Netrokona, was staying at the mess to attend her third-year final exam.

"When some of her female friends went to Ira's room to discuss the upcoming exams, they found her door locked. And they did not get any response after repeatedly knocking on her door." Hasibul Alam said.

"Then the students called the hostel authority. And they broke open the door and found Ira hanging from the ceiling."