RU student arrested over harassing professor

At around 4:30pm, the authorities handed him over to Motihar police station. Ashik Ullah has been arrested in a defamation case filed by professor Asma Siddiqua.
Motihar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Anwar Ali confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
Earlier, an order signed by RU proctor Ashabul Haque said Ashik Ullah has been marring the congenial atmosphere of university for a long by misbehaving with the teachers and students.
He threatened students and teachers at different occasions. Today, Wednesday, the university’s disciplinary committee and the syndicate temporarily suspended him for harassing professor Asma Siddiqua.
When asked, Asma Siddiqua said while she was leaving the classroom after taking a class of fourth year, Ashik barred her way and sought a solution to an internal matter of the department. She requested him to talk to the chairman of the department. But Ashik hurled abusive words at professor Asma ignoring her advice.