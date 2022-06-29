RU student arrested over harassing professor

Police have arrested the student of Rajshahi University (RU), who was temporarily suspended from university for allegedly harassing a professor of law department, Begum Asma Siddiqua.

Md Ashik Ullah, a student of master’s at the law department, hurled abusive words at professor Asma in the classroom on Wednesday morning, sparking outcry among the students.

Later, the RU authorities suspended him in the afternoon and confined him at the proctor office.