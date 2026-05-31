Mob kills 32 in May, 53 unidentified bodies recovered: MSF

A total of 32 people were killed in incidents of mob violence across Bangladesh in May, up from 21 deaths recorded in April.

The attacks were reportedly triggered by allegations of theft, attempted rape and land disputes. During the same month, authorities also recovered 53 unidentified bodies from different parts of the country.

The findings were disclosed on Sunday by the Manabadhikar Sangskriti Foundation (MSF) following its review of human rights violations during April and May.

According to the organisation, the figures point to a growing tendency among people to take the law into their own hands, while the nature of the allegations suggests that social disputes are increasingly escalating into violence.

