Human rights report
Mob kills 32 in May, 53 unidentified bodies recovered: MSF
MSF also expressed concern that members of law enforcement agencies are increasingly becoming victims of mob attacks, describing this as an indication of weakening state authority.
A total of 32 people were killed in incidents of mob violence across Bangladesh in May, up from 21 deaths recorded in April.
The attacks were reportedly triggered by allegations of theft, attempted rape and land disputes. During the same month, authorities also recovered 53 unidentified bodies from different parts of the country.
The findings were disclosed on Sunday by the Manabadhikar Sangskriti Foundation (MSF) following its review of human rights violations during April and May.
According to the organisation, the figures point to a growing tendency among people to take the law into their own hands, while the nature of the allegations suggests that social disputes are increasingly escalating into violence.
The report was compiled based on investigations conducted by MSF as well as reports published in various national newspapers.
Rise in mob violence
According to MSF, 69 incidents of mob violence were recorded in May, resulting in 32 deaths and 71 serious injuries. In April, similar incidents left 21 people dead and 49 injured.
The organisation noted that both fatalities and injuries linked to mob violence increased during the month.
The report stated that the recovery of large numbers of unidentified bodies may point to possible extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances or other unreported crimes.
MSF also expressed concern that members of law enforcement agencies are increasingly becoming victims of mob attacks, describing this as an indication of weakening state authority.
It further cited the disruption of a screening of the film Bonolota Express in Brahmanbaria as another example of mob action.
53 unidentified bodies recovered
MSF reported that 53 unidentified bodies were recovered in May. Although the figure was slightly lower than April’s total of 56, it remains alarmingly high.
The bodies were recovered from rivers, roadsides, railway tracks and agricultural fields across the country.
The report stated that the recovery of large numbers of unidentified bodies may point to possible extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances or other unreported crimes.
It said the figures highlight a lack of effective investigations and accountability mechanisms.
Political violence declines
According to the report, the number of people injured in political violence decreased in May compared with April.
While 303 people were injured in politically motivated violence in April, the figure fell to 193 in May. However, three people were killed during the month.
Although reports of torture have declined somewhat, deaths linked to fear, panic or psychological distress point to emerging risks within correctional facilities, it added.
MSF said the decline represents a partially positive trend, although the level of violence remains significant. Clashes involving the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the Awami League, Jamaat-e-Islami and various intra-party conflicts continue to complicate the situation.
Increase in border killings
Regarding border-related incidents, MSF reported a rise in fatalities along both the Myanmar and Indian borders.
Eight people were killed in border incidents in April, compared with 10 in May. The number of people injured due to border-related abuses also rose sharply, from two in April to 13 in May.
The organisation further recorded 10 incidents in which individuals were allegedly pushed into Bangladesh from across the Indian border during the month.
MSF said the figures indicate shortcomings in the protection of human rights in border management. It noted that increasing reports of abuse and push-ins along the Indian border are becoming a significant bilateral human rights concern.
7 deaths in custody
According to the organisation, seven prisoners died in custody during May, including three convicted inmates and four detainees awaiting trial. The corresponding figure for April was six.
MSF said the continued occurrence of deaths in prisons reflects persistent weaknesses in the country’s prison system and its human rights standards.
MSF warned that unless these underlying issues are addressed, the country's human rights situation may continue to deteriorate despite improvements in some individual indicators.
Although reports of torture have declined somewhat, deaths linked to fear, panic or psychological distress point to emerging risks within correctional facilities, it added.
Nature of pressure on journalists changing
MSF reported that 34 journalists working in print and electronic media were subjected to various forms of abuse or harassment in May, down from 46 cases recorded in April.
However, the organisation noted a rise in legal harassment during the month.
According to the report, the nature of pressure exerted on journalists is evolving. Physical attacks appear to be declining, while legal and institutional pressures are increasing — a trend that could have long-term implications for freedom of expression and press freedom.
Overall human rights situation remains fragile
Assessing the broader human rights landscape, MSF said that despite some statistical improvements in certain areas, the overall human rights situation in Bangladesh remains structurally vulnerable.
The organisation identified three key factors that could further worsen the situation in the future: weaknesses in the rule of law, a lack of accountability, and growing institutional pressures.
MSF warned that unless these underlying issues are addressed, the country's human rights situation may continue to deteriorate despite improvements in some individual indicators.