Police seek five-day remand for nine arrestees

Police on Saturday placed nine accused of Jamalpur journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim murder case in a Jamalpur court and sought five-day remand for each of them, reports UNB.

The court set the date of hearing of the remand petition on Sunday sending the accused to the district jail.

Sohel Rana, officer in charge of Bakshiganj police station, said nine accused have been sent to jail through the court.



