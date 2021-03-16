Sadharan Bima Corporation: 10 yrs of fraud, Tk 260m misappropriated

A certain group has misappropriated Tk 261.5 million (Tk 26.15 crore) from the state-run Sadharan Bima Corporation (SBC) by opening a bank account. Led by the head of audit and compliance department at SBC’s head office, Abul Kashem, the scam had continued for 10 years and six months but the insurer was in the complete dark about it.

A report by a four-member committee, headed by SBC deputy general manager Khosru Dastagir Alam, revealed the embezzlement. The report said an account was opened at Exim Bank in 2010 on behalf of SBC. Tk 277.8 million (Tk27.78 crore) has been deposited in it to date and Tk 261.5 million (Tk26.15 crore) was withdrawn. It was the premium insurance money of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), Bangladesh Council for Industrial and Science Research (BCSIR) and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). Abul Kashem personally opened the bank account without the SBC’s approval with the motive of embezzling and laundering the money. He is on the run now.

Abul Kashem was the manager of SBC’s New Market branch in 2019-10. Though there were many banks near New Market, he opened the account considerably far away at Exim Bank’s Imamaganj branch. The report said Abul Kashem submitted a fake letter to open it. Abul Kashem informed branch manager at the time, Musa Ahmed, that a decision has been taken at the 492nd meeting of the SBC’s board of directors on 20 January 2010 to open a current account at the Exim Bank’s Imamaganj branch.