Sayeed Khokon placed on 7-day remand in July murder case
In the case involving the death of 14-year-old Abdul Motalib, who was shot and killed during the anti-discrimination student movement at Jigatola in Dhanmondi, the court has granted a seven-day remand for Sayeed Khokon. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan issued this order today, Tuesday.
Earlier, the investigating officer of the case, Inspector Md Sujan Haque of the DB's Ramna Zonal Team, had applied for a 10-day remand for Sayeed Khokon.
After hearing both parties, the court granted a seven-day remand. Public prosecutor Omar Faruk confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
Sayeed Khokon, a member of the Central Executive Committee of the Awami League, whose activities now banned, had been in hiding since 5 August 2024.
Special Response Battalion (SRB) arrested him on Tuesday morning from a house in Baridhara, Dhaka. Later, SRB handed him over to the DB, and the investigating officer of the case filed a petition in the CMM court in the afternoon, seeking a 10-day remand for Sayeed Khokon, showing him as arrested in Abdul Motalib's murder case.
At around 5:30 PM, a white car of the DB brought Sayeed Khokon to the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court premises. Before Sayeed Khokon was brought to court, BNP and its affiliated organisations' leaders and activists started a protest rally in the court area.
When the vehicle carrying Sayeed Khokon arrived at the court premises, they ran behind the car with their protest procession. Later, when he was taken to the court lockup, the protesters stood outside the gate, chanting slogans like "Don't shout for ''Apa'', your ''Apa'' won't come" and "Catch every League member, catch and throw them in jail".
Later, at around 6 PM, Sayeed Khokon was brought to court under heavy police security. He was wearing a bulletproof jacket, handcuffs, and a helmet. The hearing started at 6:05 PM. Saeed Khokon's lawyer, Shri Pran Nath, applied for bail, seeking cancellation of the remand.
In the hearing, he told the court, "The murder charge against the accused Sayeed Khokon in this case is not true. The FIR does not clearly specify anything about him. He did not hold any significant position at the time. The incident mentioned in this case and the filing date is much later. There is no basis for taking him on a 10-day remand in this case. We seek the cancellation of the remand and request bail. Even if our bail is not granted, we are not dissatisfied. He is unwell and a former MP and mayor. He should be given division according to his status."
On the other hand, supporting the remand application, public prosecutor Omar Faruk told the court, "Sayeed Khokon is one of the collaborators of the fascist Sheikh Hasina. When the liberation-seeking students and people staged a movement in July, this accused attacked and fired upon them to suppress this movement. Abdul Motalib, the victim of this case, was killed by the bullets fired to suppress their oppression and the student movement."
Referring to Sayeed Khokon as the 29th accused in this murder case, the public prosecutor said, "Considering the destructive activities being carried out in the country, including setting fire to vehicles and houses, Sayeed Khokon is involved. This sabotage is being carried out under his leadership and financial backing. If he is taken on remand and his devices are forensically examined, the picture of their sabotage will be revealed. They are constantly carrying out sabotage to destabilise the country. Not just Motalib in July, but they have killed hundreds of students and people. If a 10-day remand is granted, all information will be obtained."
During the hearing, at 6:19 PM, Sayeed Khokon raised his hand and said to the court, "Sir, I want to speak."
However, the court did not listen to his statement and ordered a seven-day remand.
According to the case's FIR, on the evening of 4 August 2024, Abdul Motalib was standing with students and people on the road in front of Bank Asia on the west side of the Jigatola bus stand in Dhanmondi. At that time, there was an attack, firing, and explosion on the protesters. Motalib was shot in the chest and neck and died on the spot. Later, he was buried at his village home in Begumganj, Noakhali.
Following the incident, Abdul Matin, father of the deceased Motalib, filed a case at Dhanmondi Police Station on 26 August 2024. The case listed the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 176 others by name.
Additionally, 250 to 300 leaders-activists of Dhaka Metropolitan Awami League, Jubo League, Chhatra League, Sramik League, and Mohila League, along with unidentified armed individuals, were made accused.
In the remand application, the investigating officer stated that during preliminary questioning and investigation, it was found that Sayeed Khokon played an active role in taking strict measures to suppress the movement, supplying funds and weapons, and carrying out attacks in Dhanmondi and surrounding areas. The application also claimed that under his direction, leaders and activists of Awami League and its affiliated organisations conducted attacks and destructions.
The remand application further stated that after the fall of the Awami League government, Sayeed Khokon, while in hiding, led processions in various places and maintained contact with fugitive top leaders, planning to create an unstable situation in the country.