In the case involving the death of 14-year-old Abdul Motalib, who was shot and killed during the anti-discrimination student movement at Jigatola in Dhanmondi, the court has granted a seven-day remand for Sayeed Khokon. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan issued this order today, Tuesday.

Earlier, the investigating officer of the case, Inspector Md Sujan Haque of the DB's Ramna Zonal Team, had applied for a 10-day remand for Sayeed Khokon.

After hearing both parties, the court granted a seven-day remand. Public prosecutor Omar Faruk confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Sayeed Khokon, a member of the Central Executive Committee of the Awami League, whose activities now banned, had been in hiding since 5 August 2024.

Special Response Battalion (SRB) arrested him on Tuesday morning from a house in Baridhara, Dhaka. Later, SRB handed him over to the DB, and the investigating officer of the case filed a petition in the CMM court in the afternoon, seeking a 10-day remand for Sayeed Khokon, showing him as arrested in Abdul Motalib's murder case.