Sahinuddin Murder Case: Accused killed in reported gunfight

An accused in the sensational Sahinuddin murder case has been killed in what the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) claimed a gunfight with them in capital’s Mirpur area, reports news agency UNB.

The gunfight took place in the small hours of Friday, hours after the police arrested the three other accused including a former MP, in the case.

RAB-4 captain and additional DIG Mozammel Haque said a RAB-4 patrolling team went to the Eastern Housing area of Mirpur at around 2.30 am on Friday sensing the presence of a terrorist group.

"Suddenly, shots were fired aiming the patrolling team. The RAB personnel soon retaliated and a dead body was later found in the area. A pistol and two rounds of bullets were also found near the body," he claimed.