Sahinuddin Murder Case: Accused killed in reported gunfight

An accused in the sensational Sahinuddin murder case has been killed in what the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) claimed a gunfight with them in capital’s Mirpur area, reports news agency UNB.
The gunfight took place in the small hours of Friday, hours after the police arrested the three other accused including a former MP, in the case.
RAB-4 captain and additional DIG Mozammel Haque said a RAB-4 patrolling team went to the Eastern Housing area of Mirpur at around 2.30 am on Friday sensing the presence of a terrorist group.
"Suddenly, shots were fired aiming the patrolling team. The RAB personnel soon retaliated and a dead body was later found in the area. A pistol and two rounds of bullets were also found near the body," he claimed.
Mozammel said that the body was taken to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue, where the local police identified the deceased as Manik, the fifth convict in the Sahinuddin murder case.
On Thursday, the RAB and the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) raided a number of places in the capital and Bhairab upazila of Kishorganj district and detaned Md Sumon Bepari, 33, Md Rocky Talukder, 25, and MA Awal, former MP of Lakshmipur-1 constituency.
On 16 May, two assailants hacked with sharp weapons to death Sahinuddin in front of his seven-year-old son over land dispute. A murder case was filed at Pallabi police station on 17 May against several people, including MA Awal, Sumon, Rocky and Manik.