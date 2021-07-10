Crime and Law

Sajeeb Group chairman, CEO among eight arrested over Narayanganj factory fire

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Sajeeb Group chairman, CEO among eight arrested over Narayanganj factory fire

Police detained 8 persons including Sajeeb Group chairman Abul Hashem, chief executive officer Shahenshah Azad over the death of 52 workers in a fire at the Hashem Foods factory in Narayanganj’s Rupganj.

Narayanganj district police superintendent Md Jayedul Alam confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Advertisement

Earlier, a murder case was filed accusing 8 persons. Abul Hashem, Hasib Bin Hasem, Tarek Ibrahim, Taosib Ibrahim, Tanzim Ibrahim, CEO Shahan Shah Azad, deputy general manager Mamunur Rashid, civil engineer and administrative officer Md Alauddin were made accused in the case.

Earlier, Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal during his visit to the spot on Saturday revealed that 8 persons were arrested.

Advertisement

He said action would be taken if any negligence of the owners was found in the tragic incident.

The devastating fire that broke out at Rupganj Sezan Juice Factory on Thursday evening has claimed at least 52 lives and 50 others received injuries.

Read more from Crime and Law
Advertisement