Earlier, a murder case was filed accusing 8 persons. Abul Hashem, Hasib Bin Hasem, Tarek Ibrahim, Taosib Ibrahim, Tanzim Ibrahim, CEO Shahan Shah Azad, deputy general manager Mamunur Rashid, civil engineer and administrative officer Md Alauddin were made accused in the case.
Earlier, Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal during his visit to the spot on Saturday revealed that 8 persons were arrested.
He said action would be taken if any negligence of the owners was found in the tragic incident.
The devastating fire that broke out at Rupganj Sezan Juice Factory on Thursday evening has claimed at least 52 lives and 50 others received injuries.