Saudi employer sentenced to death for killing Bangladeshi female migrant

A Riyadh court on Sunday sentenced a Saudi housewife to death and her husband to three years and two months in jail in connection with the killing of a Bangladeshi female migrant, Abiron Begum, in Saudi Arabia in 2019.

Ayesha Al Zizani, the main accused in the murder case, has been awarded the death penalty for intentional and specific murder while her husband Bassem Salem sentenced three-year and two months in jail with the compensation of more than Tk 1 million (50,000 Saudi riyal) for destroying the evidences of the killing.

Along with them, the court ordered to send their son, Walid Bassem Salem, to the youth development center for seven months.