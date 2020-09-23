Savar student killing: Mizanur became reckless gradually

The tin-shed room still bore the bloodstains of schoolgirl Neela Roy who had been murdered by a stalker in Bank Colony area of Savar on Sunday night after she had rejected his advances. Cigarette box, used filters and several bottles were still scattered in the room.

Locals said, the assailant Mizanur Rahman, 20, used to take drugs with his friends and often torture people bringing them in that room. They remained silent to avoid troubles, added the locals.

Abdur Rahman, a local trader, owns the two-room tin-shed house in Dakshinpara, Savar. Earlier, the house was rented but for a couple of years the house was being used as a hangout for Mizanur Rahman, 20, the owner's son and his friends. However, Mizanur's family lives in a rented house elsewhere. Mizanur and his family went into hiding after the murder of the schoolgirl. Police said they have been conducting an operation to arrest Mizanur and his parents, accused in the murder case.