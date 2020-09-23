Savar student killing: Mizanur became reckless gradually

The tin-shed room still bore the bloodstains of schoolgirl Neela Roy who had been murdered by a stalker in Bank Colony area of Savar on Sunday night after she had rejected his advances. Cigarette box, used filters and several bottles were still scattered in the room.
Locals said, the assailant Mizanur Rahman, 20, used to take drugs with his friends and often torture people bringing them in that room. They remained silent to avoid troubles, added the locals.
Abdur Rahman, a local trader, owns the two-room tin-shed house in Dakshinpara, Savar. Earlier, the house was rented but for a couple of years the house was being used as a hangout for Mizanur Rahman, 20, the owner's son and his friends. However, Mizanur's family lives in a rented house elsewhere. Mizanur and his family went into hiding after the murder of the schoolgirl. Police said they have been conducting an operation to arrest Mizanur and his parents, accused in the murder case.
Neela Roy's family alleged that Mizanur had been harassing Neela for a long time. The family could not take any strong action against him due to fear.
The locals opened up about him after Mizanur fled with the charge of killing Neela. They said Mizanur had gone astray since his school days. At one point he became addicted to drugs. A few years ago, he befriended Shakib, Shakil and some other drug addicted youths. They became involved in petty crimes and drug dealing. Mizanur's house in Dakshinpara of the municipal area was their den.
My daughter probably realised earlier that she cannot escape from Mizan. Unable to bear Mizan's torture, he would often call his (Mizan's) mother and say, ‘Auntie, let me live, control your son.’ Mizan's parents did not take any action. On the contrary, Mizan's mother used to advise Neela to talk to Mizan and chat on Facebook
One of Mizan’s school friend said he was admitted to a drug rehabilitation centre a few months ago. A couple of months ago, Mizan got out of there and started hanging out with the local drug addicts again. Although he lived in bank colony area, Mizan befriended Shakil, Shakib, Sagar, Sabuj, Parvez, Hanif, Joy, Rabbi and Mahbub from Dakshinpara and adjoining Drainpara areas. Their leaders were Shakil and Shakib, two siblings.
Residents of Anwara Villa, a house on a plot adjoining to Mizan's father's land in Dakshinpara, knew about the youths but quietly endured their harassment. They said Mizan had made the house a drug den for two years. Shakil, Shakib, Sagar, Sabuj, Parvez, Hanif, Joy, Rabbi, Mahbub, Mizan and a few other drug addicts used to gather at the house every afternoon. The drug party lasted till late at night. Drugs could be bought in that house. The youths also used to snatch and steal.
Afroza Begum, a resident of Dakshinpara, said they heard cries coming from the tin-shed house almost every night. She said the rowdy youths would take pedestrians inside the house and snatch their money and mobile phone sets and beat them in the evening. Many people in the area complained to the parents of the youths including Mizan but to no avail. On the contrary, the gang beat a person for complaining about them.
Sajjad Hossain of the same area said that a music teacher was killed near the house of Mizan a couple of years ago. Shakil was accused of being involved in the murder. Shakil and Shakib -- the two brothers are the leaders of Mizan’s team. They were becoming reckless day by day.
Mizanur and his gang were involved in extortion in the area. Johra Begum, owner of five shops in the area, said they demanded money from her shops. They also demanded money from the readymade garment workers of the area. Recently, the group was harassing a garment worker named Meem for money. Johra Begum further said that one day when the gang came to ask for money, she chased Shakil with her two sons out of the area.
Even informing Mizan’s parents about his misdeeds was of no avail. The mother of the slain teenager Neela Roy told Prothom Alo on Monday, “My daughter probably realised earlier that she cannot escape from Mizan. Unable to bear Mizan's torture, he would often call his (Mizan's) mother and say, ‘Auntie, let me live, control your son.’ Mizan's parents did not take any action. On the contrary, Mizan's mother used to advise Neela to talk to Mizan and chat on Facebook.”
Neela’s brother Alok Roy said, “Mizan told us that police follows what they say. He was close to some other rowdy youths. Watching all this we thought Mizan a powerful person and feared him. This is why we endure all his torture but could not save my sister.”
Regarding the progress of the investigation into Neela’s murder, Savar police station inspector (investigation) Saiful Islam said that three others besides Mizan were present on the spot at the time of Neela's murder. Attempts are being made to arrest them.
He said police found evidence against several people, including Mizan. They were active in Dakshinpara area. No one had complained against them before.
Meanwhile, various organisations have protested against the killing of the schoolgirl in Savar and demanded punishment for the killer.