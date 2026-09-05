7-year-old madrasa student allegedly raped repeatedly, 5 arrested

Police have arrested five people, including two teachers, over allegations that a seven-year-old madrasa student was raped in Savar, Dhaka.

The suspects were arrested in separate raids in different districts across the country.

The child’s family filed a case alleging that he was repeatedly raped and abused over a period of six months.

Dhaka District Additional Superintendent of Police (Savar Circle) Rakibul Hasan briefed reporters at Savar Model Police Station on Saturday afternoon about the arrests.

He said some of the arrested suspects had confessed to the crimes during preliminary questioning by police.