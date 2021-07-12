SC upholds death sentence in LabAid physician Nazneen murder case

Lawyer ABM Bayezid stood for the petitioner while deputy attorney general Biswajit Debnath represented the state.
According to the prosecution, Aminul, then a college student and also a nephew of Nazneen's husband Asaruzzaman, stabbed the doctor to death over a dispute on 7 March, 2005.
He also killed her domestic help Parul, who witnessed the murder.
Later, Aminul went into hiding. A case was filed with Dhanmondi police station.
Police arrested Aminul from Faridpur district.
In 2008, a Speedy Trial Tribunal sentenced Aminul to death in the double murder case.
In 2013, the High Court also upheld the death penalty.
Aminul filed an appeal petition against the HC order which was also rejected by the Supreme Court.