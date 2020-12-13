Series bomb blasts: Sylhet JMB leader jailed for life

A Sylhet court on Sunday sentenced a leader of banned militant outfit Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to life term imprisonment in a case filed over a series of bomb blasts in Sylhet in 2005, reports UNB.

The convict is Mawlana Abdul Aziz alias Hanif, a local leader of JMB.

Sylhet additional metropolitan magistrate court judge Mominunessa delivered the verdict.