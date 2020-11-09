‘Sexual abuse of boys too often invisible’

Sexual violence against women and girls is quite visible. However, boys are also victims of pedophilia.

But they continue to not be seen as victims, and their abuse is too often invisible.

And awareness and proper education are the keys to protect women, girls, and boys from sexual abuse.

Speakers said this on Monday at the non-profit organization ACTIONISTS organized webinar "Dialogue For Action: Sexuality Education for Children and Adolescents, the Role of Parents."