Defendants were in jail, abroad, yet plaintiff NCP leader ‘recognised them in mobile light’

Controversy has arisen in Pirganj of Rangpur, over an attempted murder case filed by a central organiser of the National Citizen Party’s (NCP) labour wing.

Several of the accused were either in prison or abroad on the date of the alleged attack. They allege their names were included purely for harassment and as part of a case-trading scheme.

Police, however, maintain that the First Information Report (FIR) was filed on the basis of the complainant’s statement.

According to police, court and local sources, on 14 August Hafizur Sarkar, a resident of Mithipur Union and central organiser of the NCP labour wing, lodged the case at Pirganj police station.

The FIR names multiple Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League leaders.