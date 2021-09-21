Shariatpur journo attacked for shooting video of lynching

According to the journalist and witnesses some 25 men led by Najmul Madbor and Nayeem Madbor started beating a woman named Najnin Nahar Shyamoli in front of Palong govt primary school near his shop.
Journalist Parvez started shooting video of the incident and the woman at one point took shelter in the shop to save herself.
As the group noticed him taking footage they engaged in an argument with Parvez and started beating him with iron rods mercilessly.
Palang model station police rescued the journalist from the spot and admitted him to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital.
Abul Kashem Madbor, father of accused Najmul and Nayeem said he has no information of such an incident happening but demanded justice if they did something wrong.
Officer-in-charge of Palang model police station, Md Akter Hossain said a case will be filed in this regard and the attackers will be brought under law after investigation.