'Mugger' kills businessman at ATM booth

"The killing took place at an ATM booth of Dutch-Bangla Bank located on Sonargaon Janapath road at Uttara sector-11 around 12:30am," said Mohammad Mohsin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Uttara Pashchim police station.
Following the incident, local people detained the alleged mugger and handed him over to the police, said the OC.
Police sources said the mugger suddenly attacked the victim stabbing him on the right side of his throat with a sharp knife while withdrawing cash from the both on his way home. This left him critically injured.
Sharif then fell to the ground while the security guard of the ATM booth screamed from help and detained the snatcher with the help of locals as the mugger tried to flee, stated the statement of the case filed by victim's family.