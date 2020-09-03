Sikder brothers' CNNMoney to go bankrupt

CNNMoney Switzerland (CNNMS) will cease operations and file for bankruptcy after the coronavirus pandemic hit revenues. Its board of directors came to this decision after revenues declined as business partners hit by the crisis cancelled or postponed contracts, Reuters reports quoting the Swiss business media company.

There are four directors of CNNMoney Switzerland. Three are from Bangladesh. They are Rick and Ron Haque Sikder, sons of Sikder Group chairman Zainul Haque Sikder, and Samir Ahmed, founder and chairman of RSA Capital. Earlier, their names appeared on the CNNMoney Switzerland website, but recently have been scraped from there.

CNNMS was launched in Switzerland in January 2018. It earned 150,000 subscribers on an average per month. The channel had signed a contract with US-based TV channel CNN and broadcast business news. It had two studios, one in Zurich and the other in Gland. The channel has 25 employees including media workers and anchors.