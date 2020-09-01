Sinha murder: OC Pradeep sent to jail

A Cox’s Bazar court on Tuesday sent suspended officer-in-charge of Teknaf Model police station Pradeep Kumar Das to jail in a case filed over the killing of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan, reports UNB.
Tamanna Farah, senior judicial magistrate of Cox’s Bazar, passed the order when Pradeep was produced before her court on completion of a 15-day remand in four spells.
Earlier on 28 August, the court placed Pradeep and two other cops -- inspector Liaqat and sub-inspector Nandadulal -- on a 3-day remand.
Although Liaqat and Nandadulal gave confessional statements before a court, Pradeep refused to do so.
On completion of the 3-day remand, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), the investigating agency, produced Pradeep before the court with further remand plea.
The court placed him on a 1-day remand again.
Khairul Islam, assistant superintendent of Police (ASP) of RAB-15 and investigating officer of the murder case, said, “The 15-day remand has ended. We produced him (Pradeep) before court with no remand plea due to legal obligation.”
Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post in Teknaf on 31 July.
Sharmin Shahriya Ferdous, elder sister of Sinha, filed the case with Teknaf senior judicial magistrate’s court on 5 August.