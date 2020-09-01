Sinha murder: OC Pradeep sent to jail

A Cox’s Bazar court on Tuesday sent suspended officer-in-charge of Teknaf Model police station Pradeep Kumar Das to jail in a case filed over the killing of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan, reports UNB.

Tamanna Farah, senior judicial magistrate of Cox’s Bazar, passed the order when Pradeep was produced before her court on completion of a 15-day remand in four spells.

Earlier on 28 August, the court placed Pradeep and two other cops -- inspector Liaqat and sub-inspector Nandadulal -- on a 3-day remand.