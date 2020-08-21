Sinha murder: RAB visits killing spot with Pradeep, Liakat, Rakkhit

Along with three prime accused policemen -- Pradeep Kumar Das, Liakat Ali and Nandadulal Rakkhit -- a team of Rapid Action Battalion has visited the spot where retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan was killed, reports UNB.

The team led by RAB additional director general Tofail Mustafa Sarwar reached the murder spot at Baharchhara’s Shamlapur in Cox's Bazar at 11:30am on Friday.

RAB law and media wing chief Ashiq Billah, RAB intelligence director Sarwar Bin Kashem and RAB-15 commander Azim Ahmed and senior director of RAB-15 assistant superintendent of police Mohammad Khairul Islam, who is investigating the Sinha murder case, closely monitored the spot and its surroundings.

RAB-15 senior assistant superintendent of police Mohammad Khairul Islam also rehearsed the incident as per the statements of the accused and gave an illustrated account.

RAB officials also spoke to the locals at the time. The team left the spot at 3:00pm.