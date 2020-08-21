Sinha murder: RAB visits killing spot with Pradeep, Liakat, Rakkhit

Along with three prime accused policemen -- Pradeep Kumar Das, Liakat Ali and Nandadulal Rakkhit -- a team of Rapid Action Battalion has visited the spot where retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan was killed, reports UNB.
The team led by RAB additional director general Tofail Mustafa Sarwar reached the murder spot at Baharchhara’s Shamlapur in Cox's Bazar at 11:30am on Friday.
RAB law and media wing chief Ashiq Billah, RAB intelligence director Sarwar Bin Kashem and RAB-15 commander Azim Ahmed and senior director of RAB-15 assistant superintendent of police Mohammad Khairul Islam, who is investigating the Sinha murder case, closely monitored the spot and its surroundings.
RAB-15 senior assistant superintendent of police Mohammad Khairul Islam also rehearsed the incident as per the statements of the accused and gave an illustrated account.
RAB officials also spoke to the locals at the time. The team left the spot at 3:00pm.
Retired major Sinha Md Rashed was killed in a reported police firing at Baharchhara police check-post on 31 July.
On 5 August, Sharmin Shahrier Ferdous, elder sister of Sinha, filed a case at Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate Court against nine people over the killing.
Suspended inspector Liakat Ali of Baharchhara police outpost and officer-in-charge of Teknaf police station Pradeep Kumar Das were among the accused.
The other accused in the case are inspector of Baharchara police outpost Liakat Ali, sub-inspector Nandolal Rakkhit, sub-inspector Tutul, assistant sub-inspector Liton Mia, constable Shafanur Karim, constable Kamal Hossain, constable Abdullah AL Mamun, and constable Mohamamd Mostafa.
The authorities on 2 August suspended 21 police officers, including the in-charge of Baharchhara police outpost, in connection with the killing.
On 6 August, a Cox’s Bazar court placed three people, including OC Pradeep Kumar and inspector Liakat, on a seven-day remand.