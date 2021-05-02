Sister files GD after receiving death threat

Nusrat Jahan, elder sister of Mosharrat Jahan Munia whose body was found hanging in a Dhaka flat, has lodged a general diary after receiving death threat over mobile phone, UNB reports.
Nusrat, 34, daughter of late Shafiqur Rahman, a freedom fighter of Monoharpur in Cumilla district and wife of Mizanur Rahman, lodged the general diary with Kotwali Police Station on Saturday.
According to the GD, Nusrat has been receiving death threat to withdraw the case against Bashundhara Group MD since Wednesday over mobile phone.
She received the threat from different mobile phone numbers.
On 26 April, police recovered the hanging body of Mosarat Jahan Munia, 21, from a flat in Dhaka’s Gulshan area.
Following the recovery of her body, Nusrat Jahan filed a case under section 306 of Bangladesh Penal Code with Gulshan Police Station around the following day.
In the case, Nusrat Jahan made Sayem Sobhan Anvir, managing director of Bashundhara Group, the lone accused of abetting the death of the 21-year-old college student.
A Dhaka court on 27 April issued a travel ban on Bashundhara Group managing director Sayem Sobhan Anvir.
On 28 April, Sayem Sobhan Anvir filed a petition with the High Court, seeking anticipatory bail in the case.
The High Court on 29 April declined to hear the anticipatory bail petition.
Meanwhile, five family members of Anvir and their three domestic helps left the country for Dubai on a chartered flight on 29 April night.
Sources at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport said the five family members include Anvir’s wife Sabrina Sobhan, their two children, wife of Anvir’s younger brother Yeasha Sobhan and their daughter.
Three domestic helps also accompanied them.