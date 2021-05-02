Sister files GD after receiving death threat

Nusrat Jahan, elder sister of Mosharrat Jahan Munia whose body was found hanging in a Dhaka flat, has lodged a general diary after receiving death threat over mobile phone, UNB reports.

Nusrat, 34, daughter of late Shafiqur Rahman, a freedom fighter of Monoharpur in Cumilla district and wife of Mizanur Rahman, lodged the general diary with Kotwali Police Station on Saturday.

According to the GD, Nusrat has been receiving death threat to withdraw the case against Bashundhara Group MD since Wednesday over mobile phone.

She received the threat from different mobile phone numbers.

On 26 April, police recovered the hanging body of Mosarat Jahan Munia, 21, from a flat in Dhaka’s Gulshan area.

Following the recovery of her body, Nusrat Jahan filed a case under section 306 of Bangladesh Penal Code with Gulshan Police Station around the following day.