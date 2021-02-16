Six awarded death sentence in Kurigram

A court on Tuesday sentenced six people to death for murdering four members of a family in Bhurungamari upazila of the district in 2014.

District and Session Judge Md Abdul Mannan handed down the verdict to the convicts-Mamotaj Uddin, Nazrul Islam, Amir Hamja, Jakir Hossain, Jalal Gazi and Hashmot Ali.

According to the prosecution, on 15 January in 2014, Sultan Mondol, his wife Hejera Begum and their grandchildren Romana and Anika were hacked to death by some unidentified miscreants at Diadanga village under the upazila.

Following the murder, Hafijur Rahman, Sultan’s son, filled a case with Bhurungamari Thana mentioning none.