Six JMB members sentenced to death for killing freedom fighter

Prothom Alo English Desk
A Kurigram court on Thursday sentenced six members of banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to death in a case filed over the murder of a freedom fighter, reports UNB.

Kurigram District and Sessions Court Judge Abdul Mannan passed the order.

The death row convicts are Rajib Gandhi, Riazul Islam alias Mehedi, Firoz Hasan alias Mokhles, Mahabyb Hasan Milon, and Abu Nasir alias Rubel and Golam Rabbani. Of them, Golam Rabbani is absconding at the moment.

Among the seven accused in this case, Saddam Hossain died in a gunfight with the law enforcers while the case was under trial.

On 22 March, 2016, some militants attacked freedom fighter Hossain Ali, who converted to Christianity, when he was out on a morning walk in Kurigram town.

After stabbing him with sharp weapons they exploded several cocktails and fled from the spot.

His son Ruhul Amin Azad, next day filed two separate cases under the Explosive Substances Act.

On November 5 that year, a charge sheet in these cases was submitted filed and the court framed charges on 21 October, 2018

