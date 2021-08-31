Six sentenced to death for murder of Xulhaz, Tonoy

The two acquitted are – Sabbirul Haque Chowdhury and Md Junaid Ahmed. Both of them are on the run. Among the convicted -- Syed Ziaul Haque and Akram Hossain are still hiding.

Xulhaz Mannan, editor of Bangladesh’s first LGBT magazine Roopbaan, and his friend Mahbub Tonoy, an activist of theatre group Loknatya Dal, were hacked to death at an apartment in the capital’s Kalabagan area on 25 April, 2016.

Militants, in the guise of courier service workers, attacked Xulhaz Mannan and Mahbub Tonoy at their apartment. A case was filed with Kalabagan police station on the same day in this connection.

On 12 May 2019, the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police pressed charges against eight people in the case filed over the double murder. The law enforcement said eight members of the banned militant organisation Ansar-al-Islam were involved in the murder.

Four of the militants gave confessional statements under Section 164 admitting their involvement in the murder. They revealed the reason of the murder, their plan and people who took part in the killing.