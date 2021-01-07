Smuggling on again as flights resume amid pandemic

The first coronavirus patient was detected in the country on 8 March last year. As a result, flights on domestic and international routes were suspended from 21 March to 15 June. But narcotics and smuggling were reported at the airport at that time. Some 21 narcotics cases and 17 smuggling cases were filed between June and November last year.

Nine narcotics cases were filed from the areas other than the airport from 21 March to 15 June, OC Farman Ali said.

Several incidents

A Dubai-flight landed at the airport on 18 November last year. Tipped-off, Dhaka Custom House officials detained a passenger in possession of 60 gold bars weighing 6.9 kilograms.

On 18 October last year, aviation security, working at the airport’s cargo house, seized 38,900 yaba pills from the cartons of apparel products. The consignment was set to arrive in Saudi Arabia by a Saudia cargo flight. Two suspects were detained on the spots.The Department of Narcotics Control filed a lawsuit with the Airport police station.

On September 9, aviation security personnel recovered huge amount of a cocaine-like drug amphetamine from a consignment of apparel products during a security check through duel view scanning at the export cargo village of Shahjalal International Airport. Security personnel detained six employees of the export company. The products were being sent to Australia via Hong Kong by a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines through an international courier.

APBn additional superintendent of police (Shahjalal airport area) Alamgir Hossain told Prothom Alo, APBn has seized gold weighing 1 tonne in the airport area over the last 10 year. He said, Dhaka Custom House and Customs Intelligence along with the APBn conduct operations to arrest human traffickers and seize drugs and other goods smuggled through air routes. According to him, gold smuggled through international flights and most of the drug comes via domestic flights.