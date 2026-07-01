Work remains incomplete, yet nearly full bill paid for water project

Allegations of irregularities, nepotism and substandard work have surfaced in a rainwater harvesting project in Barguna, yet the contractor has already received payment.

Despite remaining incomplete on the ground, one package was shown as fully completed on paper and paid in full, while 78 to 96 per cent of the bills for two other packages respectively were also cleared by the implementing agency, the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE).

The government has been implementing a rainwater harvesting project across 10 districts to address the severe shortage of safe drinking water in the coastal belt.

In Barguna, the project, involving three packages worth nearly Tk 360 million (36 crore), has been plagued by allegations of corruption and irregularities.