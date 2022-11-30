I want to see her adorable face: Ayat's father

Sohel Rana told the newsmen that “My daughter’s legs haven’t been decomposed yet. Her face is adorable. She would call me father; she would recite the Quran. I want to see her adorable face.”
He requested the PBI to conduct the operation for several more days in an attempt to recover the rest of her body, including head.
PBI started their drive on Wednesday morning at Bandartila Akmal Ali ghat area. Around 3:00pm, they found the two severed remains of her body in white polythene wrapped with scotch tape. Later, PBI high-ups rushed to the spot.
PBI Chattogram metropolitan police superintendent Naima Sultana told the newsmen that they recovered the severed remains of her body. They have been conducting the drive for five days and would continue to find the rest of the remains.
Ayat’s father Sohel claimed the parents of the accused, Abir Ali, would know everything. They kept the matter secret. Everything will be unearthed by interrogating Abir and his parents on remand.
PBI Chattogram inspector Manoj Kumar, also the investigating officer of the case, told Prothom Alo that interrogating Abir and his father Azharul Islam and mother Alo Begum is underway.
The court placed Abir on a seven-day remand and three days each for his mother and father.
Abir Ali was arrested from the city’s EPZ area on 25 November in the case filed by Sohel Rana with EPZ police station. On that day, PBI conducted drives on different locations accompanying him and recovered the boti and Ayat’s shoes.
Ayat went missing on 15 November while going to a religious seminary nearby. Ten days later, it was known that Abir Mia strangled her dead and chopped the body into six pieces. Then he tossed the severed remains into the sea to evade detention.