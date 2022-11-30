I want to see her adorable face: Ayat's father

Ten days after the missing of five-year-old Alina Islam Ayat, it has been learnt that she was killed and chopped into pieces.

Four more days after the shocking news, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) recovered the two severed legs of the child from Sluicegate canal at Bandartila Akmal Ali ghat area in Chattogram city. Hearing the news, Alina’s father, Soyel Rana, rushed to the scene.

Though he has found her legs, he wants to see the adorable face of his apple-of-eye.