Former Vice-Chancellor of Rokeya University arrested

Police arrested Professor Md Hasibur Rashid, former Vice-Chancellor of Begum Rokeya University (BRUR), Rangpur.

He is a convicted defendant in the case of crimes against humanity committed in the murder of Abu Sayed, a student of Begum Rokeya University and the first martyr of the July uprising in Rangpur. He had been absconding for a long time.

He was arrested from a house on Salimullah Road in Mohammadpur around 8 PM on Saturday. The information about the arrest was confirmed by Jewel Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Mohammadpur region of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).