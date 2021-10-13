Stolen bike network all over the country

Abul Kalam Azad from Bakerganj of Barishal mastered the art of stealing at a very early age. He came to Dhaka 20 years ago and then started stealing rickshaws. He joined a bike theft ring eight years ago. Now he leads a big bike theft ring, which has 30-35 members and he runs a big stolen bike network spreading all over the country.

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Abul Kalam Azad and his seven accomplices in possession with 17 motorcycles in July this year.

During interrogation, Abul Kalam Azad revealed he had been previously arrested for at least 10 times. After walking out of jail on bail, he began to steal motorbikes again. And he had stolen bikes from Dhaka and its neighbouring area and then sent those to remote areas.

Additional commissioner of DMP Madhusudan Das told Prothom Alo that Abul Kalam Azad’s stealing strategy is to pick an area for a certain period. He then got married in that area and stole motorcycles one after another and left the location then. He married 33 women in various areas and all of them were destitute.