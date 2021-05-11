Stop tree cutting at Suhrawardy Udyan till 20 May: HC

The High Court on Tuesday issued a verbal order to halt cutting trees at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan till 20 May, reports UNB.

Justice Mamunur Rahman and justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman’s virtual bench gave the order while hearing a contempt of court petition against ministry of liberation war affairs and three government officials.

The court directed attorney general AM Amin Uddin to notify the authorities concerned and fixed May 20 for the next hearing on tree felling at Suhrawardy Udyan.