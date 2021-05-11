Stop tree cutting at Suhrawardy Udyan till 20 May: HC

The High Court on Tuesday issued a verbal order to halt cutting trees at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan till 20 May, reports UNB.
Justice Mamunur Rahman and justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman’s virtual bench gave the order while hearing a contempt of court petition against ministry of liberation war affairs and three government officials.
The court directed attorney general AM Amin Uddin to notify the authorities concerned and fixed May 20 for the next hearing on tree felling at Suhrawardy Udyan.
Advocate Manzil Murshid filed the contempt petition on 9 May, three days after serving a legal notice to the respondents.
The notice was sent to the ministry of liberation war affairs secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, chief engineer of Public Work Division Shamim Akhtar and chief architect Mir Manjur Rahman.
On 6 May, another legal notice was sent to the authorities concerned to stop cutting trees by six different organisations and an individual.
The notice was sent to Dhaka South City Corporation, ministry of housing and public works, ministry of environment, forest and climate change, ministry of liberation war affairs, local government division, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), department of environment and department of public works.
A writ petition was filed in this regard on 9 May, as the authorities didn’t respond to this notice either.
The petitioners were - Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), Association for Land Reforms and Development (ALRD), Nijera Kori, Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST), Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA), Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) and architect Mobassher Hossain.