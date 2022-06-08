Crime

Suspended PBI official sent to jail over Khulna college girl’s rape

UNB
Khulna
Suspended PBI official Manjur Hasan Masud
A tribunal on Wednesday sent a suspended official of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to jail in a case for raping a 20-year-old college student in Khulna.

The suspended PIB official is inspector Manjur Hasan Masud.

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Mst Dilruba Sultana passed the order, turning down the bail plea when Masud surrendered before the court.

Earlier, accused Masud was granted bail for 14 days by the High Court on 26 May in the case.

On 25 May, he was suspended from his post.

According to the case, the victim was allegedly raped by a PBI official at Mirzapur Road in Khulna city on 15 May after she went to police station following a cyber-issue.

The victim immediately lodged an FIR at the Khulna Sadar police station, said Hasan Al Mamun, officer-in-charge (OC) of Khulna Sadar police station.

A case was filed after a medical examination at the One Stop Crisis Center (OCC) of Khulna Medical College Hospital.

