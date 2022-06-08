Suspended PBI official sent to jail over Khulna college girl’s rape

A tribunal on Wednesday sent a suspended official of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to jail in a case for raping a 20-year-old college student in Khulna.

The suspended PIB official is inspector Manjur Hasan Masud.

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Mst Dilruba Sultana passed the order, turning down the bail plea when Masud surrendered before the court.