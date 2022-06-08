Suspended PBI official sent to jail over Khulna college girl’s rape

Earlier, accused Masud was granted bail for 14 days by the High Court on 26 May in the case.
On 25 May, he was suspended from his post.
According to the case, the victim was allegedly raped by a PBI official at Mirzapur Road in Khulna city on 15 May after she went to police station following a cyber-issue.
The victim immediately lodged an FIR at the Khulna Sadar police station, said Hasan Al Mamun, officer-in-charge (OC) of Khulna Sadar police station.
A case was filed after a medical examination at the One Stop Crisis Center (OCC) of Khulna Medical College Hospital.