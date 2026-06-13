Jubo Dal leader shot dead in public after assailants arrive in autorickshaw

A leader of the Jubo Dal was killed in broad daylight shooting at a market in Raozan upazila of Chattogram.

The incident occurred at around 1: 30 PM today, Saturday, at the Chaumuhani market in the Pahartali union of the upazila.

As of 2: 30 PM when the report was being written, the body of the Jubo Dal leader was still lying in the market.

The deceased Jubo Dal leader was named Masudul Haque Chowdhury (45).

He was the younger brother of Muhammad Swapan, a former chairman of Betagi union Parishad in Rangunia upazila.