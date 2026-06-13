Jubo Dal leader shot dead in public after assailants arrive in autorickshaw
A leader of the Jubo Dal was killed in broad daylight shooting at a market in Raozan upazila of Chattogram.
The incident occurred at around 1: 30 PM today, Saturday, at the Chaumuhani market in the Pahartali union of the upazila.
As of 2: 30 PM when the report was being written, the body of the Jubo Dal leader was still lying in the market.
The deceased Jubo Dal leader was named Masudul Haque Chowdhury (45).
He was the younger brother of Muhammad Swapan, a former chairman of Betagi union Parishad in Rangunia upazila.
Masudul held the position of senior joint convener of the Rangunia upazila Jubo Dal committee.
According to eyewitnesses and police, around 1: 30 PM, Masudul Haque was standing in front of a pharmacy in the market. At that time, five to seven armed individuals arrived in the area in a CNG-powered autorickshaw.
They then fired several rounds at Masudul and left the scene in the autorickshaw.
Masudul was shot multiple times, including in the head and other parts of the body. He was killed on the spot. Upon receiving the news, the police arrived at the scene.
When asked, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Muhammad Belayat Hossain of the Rauzan-Rangunia circle told Prothom Alo, "The brother of Swapan Chairman from Rangunia's Betagi has been killed in a terrorist shooting. We found him lying dead upon reaching the scene. Further details of the incident will be provided later. "