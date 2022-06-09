Take necessary steps to bring 39 fugitives to justice: HC

The High Court on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to bring 39 fugitives to justice convicted in the case filed for embezzling Tk 40 billion from Destiny Group clients, reports UNB.

The inspector general of police (IGP), anti-corruption commission (ACC) and law enforcement agencies have also been asked to issue Interpol red notices to alert international authorities to arrest the fugitives.

Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order after rejecting a petition filed by former army chief Lt Gen (retd) Harun-Ar-Rashid seeking bail in a case, said deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin Manik.