Take necessary steps to bring 39 fugitives to justice: HC

On 12 May, a Dhaka court sentenced all 46 accused, including Destiny Group managing director Rafiqul Amin and Destiny-2000 president Lt Gen (retd) Harun-Ar-Rashid, to different terms of imprisonment in the money laundering case and fined Tk 23 billion.
Among the convicts, Rafiqul Amin, Mohammad Hossain, M Harun-ur-Rashid, Jasmine Akter, Ziaul Haque and Saiful Islam are now in jail. The 39 fugitives are mostly the lower -ranked officials of the company, but include a deputy managing director and a director.