'Mob violence reemerges as perpetrators not brought to justice'

The day after the BNP formed the government, newly appointed Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed declared, ''Mob culture has ended."

His statement was made against the backdrop of a series of mob violence incidents during the 18 months of the interim government's tenure. He was referring to the end of those events.

Salahuddin Ahmed made his statement on 18 February. Within two months, last Friday, a mob was created in Shahbagh of the capital, labeling some leisure-sharing men and women as ‘homosexual’ or ‘transgender’ and attacking them. The day after that, a mob was created, leading to a murder in Kushtia.

In the Daulatpur upazila of this district, Shamim Reza, locally known as a pir, was attacked and hacked to death in his shrine. An old video was brought forward to accuse him of blasphemy, prompting this attack.

The incident in Kushtia has brought the issue of mob violence back into focus.

Experts say that such incidents are recurring due to the lack of justice for previous occurrences. If strict measures are not taken immediately, such violence will continue to increase.

Writer and teacher Anu Muhammad told Prothom Alo that the repetition of such events is due to the lack of justice for previous incidents. The government should investigate past mob attacks, publish a white paper, and take action. If these events are not addressed, it would seem that the government supports them.