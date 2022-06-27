Teacher dies after student ‘beats’ him with cricket stump in Ashulia

A teacher has died two days after he was allegedly beaten with a cricket stump by a student of his institution in Ashulia, outskirts of capital Dhaka, on Saturday.

Utpal Kumar Sarkar, from Elongjani village in Ullapara, Sirajganj, succumbed to his injuries at Eman Medical College Hospital in Savar early on Monday.

He was a lecturer of political science at Haji Yunus Ali School and College in Ashulia and also the chairman of the college’s disciplinary committee.

The student facing the allegations is 16 years old. He is from Ashulia and a student of class 10 at Haji Yunus Ali School and College.