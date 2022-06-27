Teacher dies after student ‘beats’ him with cricket stump in Ashulia

According to the family of the teacher, the regular annual women’s cricket tournament was organised at the college. On Saturday, all of a sudden the class 10 student attacked Utpal Sarker with stump during the game. The student first hit Utpal Sarkar’s head and then his abdomen with the sharpened end. When other teachers came up, the student fled.
Critically injured Utpal Sarkar was taken to Ashulia Woman and Children Health Centre and shifted to Enam Medical College Hospital later. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) on early Monday.
Principal of Haji Yunus Ali School and College Saiful Hasain said he learned from others that Utpal Sarkar was standing on one side during the women’s cricket game, when the Class 10 student beat him with the stump.
Since Utpal Sarkar was the chairman of the college’s disciplinary committee, he took various steps measures and and gave counselling regarding the students’ misbehaviour. But nobody can say specifically why that student did this, the principal added.
Asim Kumar Sarkar, brother of Utpal Sarakr, told Prothom Alo, “I learned that my brother was beaten with a stump when I was on way to my shop near the school on the day of the incident. After arriving at the hospital I learned he sustained injures in the abdomen, chest, back and head. My brother has died at the hospital today.”
Asim Sarkar said his brother looked after the students’ moral issues. That 10th grader was involved in various wrongdoings including harassing girls and he was admonished several times but did not correct himself. Instead he beat my brother to death. Asim Sarkar said they want exemplary punishment of the perpetrator.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Md Emdadul Haque said the brother filed a case against several unidentified people over the killing of Utpal Sarkar on Sunday.
ASI Emdadul Haque, who is also the investigating officer of case, Utpal Sakar was the chairman of the institute’s disciplinary committee and he disciplined students. Perhaps, the killing might have happened over any such previous incident.
A manhunt is underway to arrest the accused. The body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College in Dhaka for autopsy, he added.