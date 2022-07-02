Teacher murder: Accused Jitu’s ‘friend’ suspended

Earlier on 30 June, prime accused Jitu was expelled from the same college.
Utpal Kumar Sarkar, a teacher of Haji Yunus Ali School and College died at Enam Medical College and Hospital on Monday as Jitu, a 10th grader of the same educational institution, beat him up with a cricket stump in Savar.
Jitu was detained from Sripur of Gazipur on Wednesday evening by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).
Later, RAB handed over Jitu to Ashulia police Thursday afternoon.
On the same day, a Dhaka court placed Jitu on a 5-day remand.
Earlier on Tuesday, police arrested Jitu’s father Ujjal from Kushtia’s Kumarkhali. A Dhaka court on Wednesday put also him on a 5-day remand.