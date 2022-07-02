Teacher murder: Accused Jitu’s ‘friend’ suspended

Haji Yunus Ali School and College authorities have suspended Taslima Akter Rima, a class-XI student of the college and ‘friend’ of Ashraful Ahsan Jitu, prime accused in teacher Utpal Kumar Sarkar murder case, reports UNB.

Saiful Hasan, principal of the college, confirmed the matter to the news agency on Saturday.

“Taslima Akter has been suspended as the killing occurred centering the girl. If the primary investigation finds her involvement in the killing, she will also be expelled,” said Saiful.