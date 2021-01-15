Teen ‘gang-raped’ in Lalmonirhat, 2 suspects arrested

Prothom Alo English Desk
Police on Thursday arrested two suspects for the alleged gang rape of a teenager at Teesta Toll plaza in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila, UNB reports.

The arrestees were identified as Nirmal Chandra Roy, 28, and Atikul Islam, 25. They were neighbours of the victim.

Officer-in-charge of sadar police station Shah Alam said the duo called the victim to a lonely place and raped her.

Police arrested the accused after the victim informed the law enforcers about her ordeal, OC said.

“We’re preparing to file a case,” he added.

